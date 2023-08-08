Fire in a commercial premises in the Historic Center of Santa Marta

This morning, a fire broke out in the Ángel del Mar Boutique business premises, located on the busy Campo Serrano avenue.

According to the first versions, a short circuit could have been the cause of the accident. Fortunately, the prompt reaction of a unit of the Santa Marta volunteer fire brigade allowed the flames to be controlled in time, avoiding injuries and minimizing material losses.

THE INFORMANT arrived at the scene. Thanks to the work of the fire department, the situation was controlled before it spread to other locations in the building. Although there were moments of tension, they managed to extinguish the flames and prevent further damage.

The employees of Angel of the Sea Boutique they also played a crucial role during the emergency. They were quick to evacuate clothing and accessories from the premises, making sure they were safe and in good condition. Action that contributed to minimizing losses and verifying the status of the merchandise.

