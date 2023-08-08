Home » Rain is coming to Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News
Rain is coming to Bursa

Rain is coming to Bursa

Weather ForumAccording to ‘s post on his social media account, it will rain from time to time today.

The sharing of Havaforum is as follows;

a break on Wednesday (in half an hour of the day); Istanbul, Kocaeli, Yalova, Sakarya, Balikesir, BursaFrom time to time, small uplift rains may occur around , Düzce, Zonguldak, Bartın, Bolu, Afyon, Eskişehir and Ankara. Where this precipitation occurs, it rises and occurs suddenly. In other words, while it is partly cloudy in some districts, we may see rain transitions in some districts. We’ll be radar tracking. The weather here is usually partly cloudy ve Windy will be.

