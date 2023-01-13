PORDENONE. Fire from a wood stove in a kitchen, in Pordenone in viale Grigoletti 48, shortly after 9 pm on Friday 13 January.

In the apartment, which is located in a two-story building, there was a young Colombian woman who suffered first and second degree burns.

The woman managed to get out on the street and call for help, before being admitted to the nearby Santa Maria degli Angeli hospital. The firefighters, the 118 personnel and the men of the flying team of the Police Headquarters intervened on the spot.

As a precaution, the residents in the building were evacuated and were later able to return to their homes.