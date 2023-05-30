Fire in the High Fens: 50 hectares of grass burned in the high moor – Rhineland – news

Water lanes for controlled burning

The nature reserve is difficult to access. In order to get to the scene of the fire, several kilometers have to be covered from the hiking car park. In the evening, the emergency services were busy cutting water aisles in order to limit the area of ​​the fire in a controlled manner. A firefighter was slightly injured.

The extinguishing work should last at least the whole night. The road near Mutzenich in the direction of Monschau in the Eifel was also shrouded in smoke. However, the wind is blowing from northerly directions, so the fire is spreading to the interior of Belgium.

Belgium has requested support from the German side

Also the fire brigade from the city region Aachen is on firefighting. The Belgian fire brigade had requested support from the German side. Fire brigade and technical relief organization have to drive about 5 kilometers to refill their water tanks again and again.