Again the members of the Valledupar Fire Department they expose their lives attending emergencies without having signed a contract with the Municipal Mayor’s Office to operate.

The contract expired from past December 31so the uniformed officers complete a month attending to structural fires and other activities without having salary payment.

To this are added other payments of back wages, bonuses and bonuses that the management of the relief agency owes to the firefighters.

The Commander of the Fire Department, Lieutenant Alexi Pettyindicated that they are in the process of resuming the agreement.

“The activities have not been suspended, the Fire Department has been attending to them normally, in terms of social security we have this month, but we are waiting to sign a contract with the Mayor’s Office ”, Petty stated.

He also explained that the debts with the firefighters are due to the fact that the budget has not been enough to assume all the emergency agency expenses.

“It is a situation that comes from previous years and is the product of the fact that dividends were paid with the resources and it was not enough to pay for the total operation ”, Petty narrowed.

THE PYLON He learned that for the moment there have been no obstacles between the agency and the Mayor’s Office to resume the contract.