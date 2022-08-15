Flames in Funo, other fires at lunchtime along the Reno river. Super work in August for the firefighters. And the mayor of Argelato Claudia Muzic loses patience: “The heads of c … don’t go on vacation”. Her post about her is very hard where she publishes the photos and informs: “Various fires started in the area today, around lunchtime on the Rhine the flames touched various points, and then in Funo (in the photo)”.









The mayor thanks the “police forces and the extraordinary Fire Brigade on duty, who today when I called told me: we are full of phone calls. Happy Ferragosto to them and to all those who are working on a day of celebration. There are no words to describe who is instead using the day to destroy, to the brave authors of these gestures I wish to be caught and get the maximum penalty provided for by the penal code, then to find a motivation that makes their lives less empty, useless and silly than that “.