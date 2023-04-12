Wednesday April 12, 2023, 11:05 am

New Delhi (Net News) 4 personnel were killed in a firing at an army base in Indian Punjab.

According to the statement issued by the South Western Command of the Indian Army, a firing incident took place in the Punjab Military Station in the city of Bathinda in the Indian Punjab on Wednesday morning, as a result of which 4 personnel were killed.

According to the statement, immediately after the firing, the quick response team cordoned off the military base and conducted a search operation while further investigations are underway.

Bathinda’s senior superintendent of police told Indian media that police teams were waiting outside the military base, but military officials did not allow the police teams to enter the station to investigate.