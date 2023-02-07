11
Due to irregularities in the process, the departmental assembly must again elect a departmental comptroller, Giovanni Arias will be considered by the corporation for the second time. Through a judgment in the first instance, the Administrative Litigation Court of Risaralda announced the decision made regarding the election of the department’s general comptroller, in…
See also Strict prevention and control of the epidemic situation when train tickets are sold during the Spring Festival travel season jqknews