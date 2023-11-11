China has firmly promoted high-level opening up and is dedicated to creating a win-win situation for global cooperation. This commitment was reiterated at the closing of the 6th China International Import Expo, which saw guests from 154 countries, regions, and international organizations gathered at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai).

The expo was a success, with 72 countries and international organizations appearing at the national exhibition, and 3,486 companies from 128 countries and regions participating in the corporate exhibition. The intended transaction volume hit a new high, reaching US$78.41 billion, showcasing China‘s commitment to promoting economic globalization and creating a balanced, inclusive, and universally beneficial environment for development.

President Xi Jinping’s letter to the expo emphasized the need for countries to work together to seek common development. China‘s determination to promote high-level opening up and continue to promote economic globalization was evident throughout the event.

The CIIE has become an important platform for China to connect with the world market, integrate industries, and promote creativity and innovation. It provided an opportunity for companies from all over the world to showcase their products, services, and technologies, and establish mutually beneficial partnerships.

This year’s expo highlighted China‘s new opportunities for the world, including the advantages of a large-scale market demand, industrial structure upgrades, and new space brought about by coordinated and green development. Many foreign-funded companies expressed excitement about the potential in the Chinese market and the opportunities for growth and innovation.

China‘s commitment to promoting reform and development through opening up has led to the country becoming the world‘s largest trader in goods and a major trading partner for over 140 countries and regions. With its annual contribution to world economic growth exceeding 30%, China has achieved mutual benefits and win-win results through rapid development.

The CIIE also showcased China‘s role as a stabilizer and source of power for world economic growth, with many international companies signing important purchase agreements and establishing global supply chain systems. The event highlighted China‘s synergy with the global market and its ability to provide new opportunities for the world‘s development.

To further expand its opening-up efforts, China is aiming to reduce tariffs, improve customs clearance facilitation, and accelerate the development of new business formats and models such as cross-border e-commerce. By creating a better alignment of rules and further relaxing market access, more foreign investment will be able to share opportunities in the Chinese market.

The CIIE has truly become an international platform for China to connect with the world market, integrate industries, and promote each other’s creativity. As the event continues to grow and evolve, it will further showcase China‘s commitment to high-level opening up and its dedication to creating a win-win situation for global cooperation.

