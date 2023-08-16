Firmly Supporting the ‘Two Establishments’ and Achieving the ‘Two Maintenances’: The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee Holds Special Study Session

The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee in Chongqing, China held a special study session on the afternoon of August 16. The purpose of the meeting was to study and practice Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, understand the spirit of Xi Jinping’s important instructions on party building, and emphasize the importance of serious political life within the party. Municipal Party Secretary Yuan Jiajun presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

During his speech, Yuan Jiajun stressed the need to implement the Party Central Committee’s requirements for thematic education. He emphasized the importance of building political loyalty through learning and deepening the understanding of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism. He also highlighted the need to increase knowledge and improve political abilities, maintain the true nature of politics with the right learning style, and promote work and strengthen responsibility. Yuan Jiajun called for the establishment of a normal long-term learning mechanism and the implementation of rectification tasks to solve problems effectively.

In addition, Yuan Jiajun emphasized the need to coordinate and carry out the city’s current tasks. He urged the transformation of political consciousness into tangible results in the construction of New Chongqing. This includes stabilizing the economic market, ensuring heatstroke prevention and drought relief, improving people’s livelihood, ensuring safe production, and strengthening social security.

The meeting was attended by Tang Fangyu, the chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Huang Ningsheng, the deputy head of the Eighth Central Steering Group, and relevant city-level leaders. Members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee also delivered exchange speeches around the theme, sharing their thoughts and work experiences. The meeting aimed to deepen ideological understanding and improve political consciousness in order to support the “two establishments” and achieve the “two maintenances” effectively.

This special study session is part of the ongoing efforts in Chongqing to promote thematic education and strengthen the political ability of party members. It serves as a platform for members to deepen their understanding of Xi Jinping’s ideology and translate it into practical actions for the benefit of the people.