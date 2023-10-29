Security measures in the Aburrá Valley for the election day of October 29

In a session of the Extraordinary Metropolitan Security Council, Medellín and the other nine municipalities of the Aburrá Valley defined the security measures and restrictions that will be applied to guarantee the correct development of the election day next Sunday, October 29.

During this, a potential 1,807,248 citizens will be able to elect the new Governor of Antioquia, Mayors, Deputies, Councilors and the Local Administrative Boards for the period 2024 – 2027.

Situation in the capital of Antioquia

In the case of Medellín, 239 voting stations were set up, with 5,335 tables, in the 16 communes and five townships, in which there will be surveillance and monitoring by the authorities before, during and after the elections.

To guarantee this coverage, the Metropolitan Police and the National Army have deployed approximately 4,000 uniformed personnel, supported by the Attorney General’s Office, the control and human rights authorities, in addition to the Electoral Observation delegations.

From the Unified Command Post, in conjunction with the electoral entities, the development of the day and compliance with the prevention, control and monitoring measures will be monitored for the day that begins at 8:00 am and will close polls at 4 :00 pm

The National Army will have controls at the entrance and exit of the city, in the eastern tunnel, western tunnel, semi-rural periphery, the hills and special protection for the electrical and hydrocarbon infrastructure.

Prohibition and other mandatory measures

As part of the measures, the Prohibition Law is applied throughout the territory, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited throughout the country from 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 28, until 6:00 am on Monday October 30, 2023.

Citizens are reminded that the Mayor’s Office of Medellín and those grouped in the Metropolitan Area comply with the provisions of Decree 1702 of 2023 of the National Government. This decree establishes that as of Monday, October 23 and until Monday, October 30, 2023, only political meetings may be held in closed places; Likewise, it guarantees the participation of electoral witnesses at the voting stations from 7:00 am on October 29.

“The Metropolitan Police of the Aburrá Valley has the security device of the Democracy Plan 2023 ready. To cover the 424 voting stations in the 10 municipalities, there are approximately 4,000 men and women of the National Police who will cover this type of service. We also have 65 routes available to accompany all electoral material once the electoral elections are over. We also do and remember the issue of the dry law that governs the country,” said the deputy commander of the Metropolitan Police, Colonel Richard Fajardo.

To preserve order on election day, Decree 1702 warns that:

– Citizens who suffer from physical limitations and ailments that prevent them from taking care of themselves may exercise the right to vote accompanied by a person to the inside of the voting booth, without prejudice to the secrecy of the vote.

– On the day of the electoral elections, any type of propaganda, demonstrations, statements and interviews for electoral political purposes through radio, press, television, as well as mobile, static or sound propaganda, are prohibited.

– Cell phones, photographic or video cameras may not be used within the voting station, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, except for the media that wish to participate, it must be with prior coordination with the National Registry Office. of the Civil Status.

– At the end of the voting, only the media will be able to provide information to the public about the results of the scrutiny from the respective electoral authorities.

– All types of messing around and the transit of vehicles with debris, gas pipettes and the like are prohibited.

The complete Decree can be consulted HERE

