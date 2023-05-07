first act play off empty handed

Defeat in we are 1 of the play off Of Serie C Gold for the Generation Vincente Vasto Basket away againstbreaking latest news amateurs.

Al ShovelElectra coach’s red and whites Goodbye they impose themselves 74-63 on the “equal colors” of Swelling, in a match practically conducted from the start, confirming technical qualities and temperament. The application of the vast players was good, but the better approach and strength of the landlords prevailed, with considerable potential, who had fought until the end for direct promotion to the Rose garden 20.20.

Thursday 11 May there will be the return match in the evening at PalaBCC of via dei Conti Ricci in Vasto, challenges that Oluic and companions they will necessarily have to lead to the port to get to play the decisive one we are 3 in breaking latest news.

The sequence of partials: first quarter 21-12second 35-24third 61-49.

In the other playoff challenge external success of New Basketball in L’Aquilawith the score of 77-72on the parquet of the New Fortitudo Isernia.