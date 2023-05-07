Home » first act play off empty handed
News

first act play off empty handed

by admin
first act play off empty handed

Defeat in we are 1 of the play off Of Serie C Gold for the Generation Vincente Vasto Basket away againstbreaking latest news amateurs.

Al ShovelElectra coach’s red and whites Goodbye they impose themselves 74-63 on the “equal colors” of Swelling, in a match practically conducted from the start, confirming technical qualities and temperament. The application of the vast players was good, but the better approach and strength of the landlords prevailed, with considerable potential, who had fought until the end for direct promotion to the Rose garden 20.20.

Thursday 11 May there will be the return match in the evening at PalaBCC of via dei Conti Ricci in Vasto, challenges that Oluic and companions they will necessarily have to lead to the port to get to play the decisive one we are 3 in breaking latest news.

The sequence of partials: first quarter 21-12second 35-24third 61-49.

In the other playoff challenge external success of New Basketball in L’Aquilawith the score of 77-72on the parquet of the New Fortitudo Isernia.

See also  Pioli, we had thoughts that we were not used to - football

You may also like

Photo contest on sustainable tourism in the Adriatic...

Imran Niazi’s defamation of Pakistan Army is highly...

Sichuan and Chongqing jointly issued the “4 lists”...

BBVA and Bancamía will award scholarships for vulnerable...

Decree appointing supervisory committees for the SUD Competition

International Day of the Red Cross is celebrated...

Presentation of the “Bonsai Festival 2023”

Members of the Clan del Golfo sexually assaulted...

Cubans demonstrate and call for freedom in the...

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy