First autopsy data, Giulia stabbed to death in Fossò – News

Giulia Cecchettin was killed by Filippo Turetta in the industrial area of ​​Fossò – 6 kilometers from her home – around 11.40pm on Saturday 11 November. It is the ‘dating’ of the death that the autopsy made it possible to establish, according to qualified sources interviewed by ANSA. When Turetta’s black Fiat Punto disappeared from the cameras of the industrial area of ​​Fossò, at 11.50 pm, Giulia was already dead, due to the stab wounds and injuries suffered in the second phase of Filippo’s attack, documented by the images at 11.40 pm that Saturday.



