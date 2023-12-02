Home » First autopsy data, Giulia stabbed to death in Fossò – News
News

First autopsy data, Giulia stabbed to death in Fossò – News

by admin
First autopsy data, Giulia stabbed to death in Fossò – News

Giulia Cecchettin was killed by Filippo Turetta in the industrial area of ​​Fossò – 6 kilometers from her home – around 11.40pm on Saturday 11 November. It is the ‘dating’ of the death that the autopsy made it possible to establish, according to qualified sources interviewed by ANSA. When Turetta’s black Fiat Punto disappeared from the cameras of the industrial area of ​​Fossò, at 11.50 pm, Giulia was already dead, due to the stab wounds and injuries suffered in the second phase of Filippo’s attack, documented by the images at 11.40 pm that Saturday.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  [Game News]"The Circle of Eldon" Real Machine Demonstration Limited Edition Content Released-ezone.hk-Game Animation-E-sports Games

You may also like

Sewerage and WWTP works announced for the population...

Helping the construction of “three teams” to write...

The modular and sustainable school by Bianchini &...

Washington: Rapid Support militia forces raped women and...

Mintransporte reviewed road infrastructure works in Cauca –...

The second plenary session of the 14th National...

Victim of abuse stalks him and is arrested...

Prosecutors judged guilty after only looking at part...

President Joe Biden gives State of the Union...

Meghan Markle plans ‘comeback’ in England and search...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy