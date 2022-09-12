21,000 Belluno students returned to the desks. In the speeches of the executives the desire for normality. After 13 years, the historic Gabelli school in Belluno reopened

BELLUNO. First bell for 21,000 students from Belluno. The debut at school took place without any particular problems. In the words of the protagonists (school managers, teachers and children) the hope of being able to face these months in the utmost normality, putting behind the difficulties and inconveniences caused by the two years of pandemic.

High school

Students are ready to start over with renewed optimism and enthusiasm, also looking for spaces for their previously neglected activities for Covid. The principals, for their part, are committed to guaranteeing all the planned activities, trying to improve and expand the training offer. Headmasters who welcomed their kids. “It will be an important year, in which a commitment will be needed that from the first days of school will have to be high,” said Andrea Pozzobon, head teacher of the Galileli and Tiziano high schools. «The advice is to commit yourself from the first day of school: study immediately, study well. The hope is that what we are going to start is a school year as normal as possible ».

Belluno, the principal of Catullo: school over five days, we are thinking about it but it is complicated

“We have a good number of teachers, so in a short time we will settle all the logistical issues”, underlined Mauro De Lazzer del Catullo. “This year we must also think about the investments to be made with the contributions of the NRP, but what interests us in a particular way is to understand how to manage times and schedules, given the energy problems. We are thinking of the short week, with Saturdays at home, but it will not be easy, given the 35 curricular hours of the two high schools. Covid protocols? At the moment we are almost back to normal. In any case, we will always have to resort to good practices, from hygiene to classroom ventilation ».

The problem of using the short week to save on energy costs is one of the main themes of this school year beginning. In some schools, such as at Renier, a survey will be activated on whether or not a lesson will end on Friday. An issue that also divides the boys.

On the transport front, everything seems to have gone well without particular hitches, despite the difficulty for Dolomitibus to guarantee the service given the lack of drivers. Also this morning many parents lined up to purchase season tickets.

The Gabelli reopen

It is 7.50 am when the bell rings at the Gabelli schools. Thirteen years have passed since May 29, 2009, when the collapse of a false ceiling in a classroom forced the building to be closed. Today restored, renovated and returned to welcome students, elementary and kindergarten. The road system has worked: in the parking lot in front of the gym there are 25 parking spaces, enough for parents who have accompanied their children to school. «You are lucky, you have a beautiful and refurbished school. A school that has made the history of the city and is now yours again Thanks to the project carried out by the past administration and by us ”, said Mayor Oscar De Pellegrin, greeting children and parents in the garden. Also present was the commissioner Roberta Olivotto and the head of the school office of the Municipality, Federica Carlot. It has been months of hard work to reopen the Gabelli, with the latest works done only yesterday.

“School is the foundation for your life. The teachers are here to help you grow and we are here for you too, ”added the mayor. The manager of the Comprensivo Teresa Scimonello was excited: “I found a team of teachers full of enthusiasm,” she said.

All the councilors and some councilors of Palazzo Rosso today were present in the various city complexes to bring the greetings of the administration. «Best wishes to all our“ treasures ”, so that it may be a school year without too many stop & go, serene and profitable», the words of the councilor Monica Mazzoccoli, at the opening of the school year at the Ricci middle school. «Obviously my personal wishes for a good work to the whole faculty and staff at ata.

School is so fundamental in our children’s lives that it would be sad to think of another year of restrictions. “

Big smiles also to the elementary of Fiammoi, where the councilor Franco Roccon was: “Some problems have been solved and they are all very happy for the change of the canteen service,” he said.