PAVIA

Second round of the championship for groups E and F of Promotion (today at 15.30), with the Pavia teams that are divided between the desire to confirm themselves and the desire for redemption after the first 90 minutes spent in the archive.

the challenges

In group E, Landriano and Vistarino, both victorious on the first day, are expected to have another home match. The Landriano, after convincingly beating Senna Gloria (4-2), faces the Bresso Youth Club today to give continuity to his excellent debut; Vistarino also tries to score an encore, who in the inaugural match of the championship overtook Cinisello (2-1). The Pavia team coached by mister Marco Sconfietti receives Casalpusterlengo, with the aspiration to seize another success to gain confidence and self-esteem in this start of the season. The Union Calcio Basso Pavese, led by Omar Nordi, will be on stage on the ground of the Scannabuese, a team from Cremona stationed in the locality of Palazzo Pignano. The Gialloneri are looking for their first victory in the new Promotion tournament, after the internal draw recorded in the opening round, when the Basso Pavese was caught on 1-1 in the final by the Villa. In group F, Casteggio and Robbio are the only two provincial teams that made their debut in the league with a home success and today they are both ready to compete away. For the ambitious Casteggio of mister Alessandro Pagano, there is an immediately severe test on the Sedriano field, a team that many experts include among the candidates for a top championship. The Robbio, who trimmed a bombastic 4-0 at Rozzano last week, today will visit the Settimo Milanese, a club fresh from relegation from Excellence. The City of Vigevano, after the external draw (1-1) with Frog Milano, is looking for the first high pitch of the new season, in the home match with Pontevecchio. External commitments for Viscontea Pavese and Bressana.

The Viscontea of ​​coach Danilo Quaranta, fresh from the draw (2-2) on the field of Sporting Barona, is awaited by another trip to the Milanese, host of La Spezia. For Bressana, mockingly beaten (1-2) by Sedriano in the debut match in the league, with the Milanese comeback culminating in the final match, the away match in Rozzano is scheduled.

In group F, a match included in the program of the second day of promotion has already been played. In fact, on Friday evening, Sporting Barona and Frog Milano had an impact 1-1. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI