First come, first served, applications are invited for the limited seats of the official Hajj

Friday, June 16, 2023, 12:00 AM

Islamabad (Ummat News) It is a big news for ladies and gentlemen who want to perform Hajj that the Ministry of Religious Affairs has invited applications for the limited seats of the official Hajj.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Ministry has called for applications on a first-come, first-served basis for the limited seats of the official Hajj.

He said that the hardship application form is available on the Ministry’s website, the application form should be sent to the Religious Affairs Section Officer, Hajj Policy by hand or by email.

The spokesman also said that the details of the entire group can be sent on the Hajj application form.