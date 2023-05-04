“First Friday”: Long evening of shopping in Essen-Werden

food-becoming.

“First Friday” is the motto for the first time on May 5th in Essen-Werden. What the customers can expect at this new event of the Werdener Werbering.

The days are getting brighter, the evenings longer. A perfect time for Werdener Werbering and its members to set up a new and very special event in the abbey town: “First Friday”.

In the idyllic, cobbled streets, many business people invite you to an extended evening with extended opening hours on the first Friday of the month. The premiere will take place on Friday, May 5th.

Drinks are available for a small donation

While the shop doors normally close around 6:30 p.m. and the sidewalks are rolled up in the district, many shops will be open until 9 p.m. on this first Friday in May. And not only that; Other campaigns included: For example, drinks can be purchased for a small donation, which will benefit the Werdener advertising ring and thus the district, including the Christmas lights. In addition, the action is accompanied by a little music.

“Shopping, music, drinks and atmosphere” says the flyers and posters designed for the long evening. The event should therefore create a little more atmosphere in the early evening and also offer families or people who work during the day the opportunity to go for a leisurely stroll and to be able to convince themselves of the diverse range of small, owner-managed shops.













If successful, a repetition is not excluded

If the campaign is well received, a repetition cannot be ruled out. “Then we could definitely imagine organizing a ‘First Friday’ in the summer months,” says Advisory Board member Ivo Matić, who helps organize the event and plans it together with the other members of the advertising ring.





