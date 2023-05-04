ADAC: Soon larger than the Catholic Church

Es is by far Germany’s largest association, with structures that most contributors should not have any idea of ​​- the General German Automobile Club, or ADAC for short. At the end of 2022, the ADAC had 21.4 million members, another record.

For those responsible at the ADAC headquarters in Munich, this is by no means the end of the road. After a good 190,000 net new members in 2022, “at least another 200,000” should be added this year, says association board member Dieter Nirschl.

That would be more than 21.6 million ADAC members. For comparison: The ADAC would then have around three times as many club members as the DFB (German Football Association) and will probably even surpass the number of Catholics in Germany this year. The Catholic Church last reported around 21.6 million members for 2021, but with a sharp downward trend.

There are huge numbers behind the ADAC growth. 1.2 million new members were won last year. This was the only way to compensate for the loss of around one million contributors, for example through death or termination.

One of the special features is that at the end of 2022 there were even a good 1100 members over the age of 100 and a good 270,000 18-year-olds. The average age is 52 years, the average age at entry is 34.

“Carer” for everything

The ADAC has been growing for decades – with two exceptions. In 2014 there was a setback after the scandal surrounding falsified information on the “Yellow Angel” car award and misconduct in the ADAC organization. The number of members also declined minimally in 2020 due to the corona pandemic and an approximately ten percent increase in membership fees.

After the end of the Corona requirements, more people are now driving and traveling again. This means that more applications for admission are signed and contributions paid. The ADAC also explains the plus with its expanded range of services and help.

It’s no longer just about the road patrol vehicles, known as the “Yellow Angels”, taking care of car batteries. Bicycle breakdowns are now also being repaired nationwide. A nationwide key emergency service is coming soon.

The range extends to offers for electric cars, electric bicycles, photovoltaic systems or care help apps. “Help, advice and protection” is defined more comprehensively than before, it says in an effective way. In addition to the traditional area of ​​mobility, house and health are now also part of the statutes.

During the Corona crisis, the travel regulations were sometimes queried online more frequently from the ADAC than on the federal government’s website. “We are perceived as carers,” reads one explanation. ADAC uses this image to expand its business model.

Split in 2016 into three pillars

There is little to be heard of the trench warfare between the headquarters in Munich and the regional clubs. The trigger was the ADAC reorganization after its severe crisis and the split in 2016 into three pillars (association, economic activities, foundation). The tax-saving ideal association was thus preserved and the commercial business was spun off.

Some of the protagonists, such as long-time ADAC President August Markl, who advocated the new model, and his adversary, Peter Meyer, from the largest ADAC regional club in North Rhine-Westphalia in Düsseldorf, have since retired.

An age limit of 70 forces those responsible to resign and provides a breath of fresh air. The new ADAC President Christian Reinicke has been at the helm for two years. The lawyer consistently implements reforms.

Virtually unnoticed by the members, the association and business corporation meanwhile pass on business ideas and income to each other. The offers of ADAC SE are somewhat cheaper for club members and thus encourage membership.

The millions of contributors show hardly any interest in what is happening internally in the association of associations (headquarters plus 18 regional associations) and the business group. Delegates should take care of their wishes, as at the ADAC general meeting next weekend in Bonn. The club, which was once characterized by men who were passionate about motorsport, has become more diverse.

There is still the car faction that is against a speed limit. But the mood has changed. At 52 percent (2022), a narrow majority of members are now in favor of a general speed limit.

In 2014, the rate was only 34 percent. For the ADAC, the hot topic is a tightrope walk. Because the population is also divided on the issue, the ADAC now officially considers it inappropriate to position itself for one side or the other.

Club no longer sees itself as just a car lobby club

The ADAC tries to find new members with compromise formulas without offending. The association no longer sees itself as just a car lobby club, but advocates “attractive, comfortable and individually tailored mobility options”. Not exclusively for e-cars, but open to technology, it is now said.

Behind the yellow ADAC brand logo is a huge, well-funded economic network. In addition to the umbrella organization including regional associations, there is the commercial business group ADAC SE, with the association as a major shareholder. In 2021, the umbrella organization collected almost one billion euros from membership fees and internal settlements, with financial investments of a good 2.3 billion euros.

The new premium membership from 139 euros per year ensures better than expected income. It offers worldwide protection up to telemedical help abroad. In the club, the “Yellow Angels” are settled as breakdown helpers.

The separately operating ADAC business group also has sales of around one billion euros. 80 percent is accounted for by the insurance business, especially for cars. The ADAC is cooperating with Allianz and in future also wants to offer a protection letter for the home with household contents insurance.

