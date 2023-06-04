First Islamabad then Lahore and Karachi airports will be outsourced, Saad Rafiq

Minister of Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the New York Roosevelt Hotel has been leased for three years, which will earn the country billions of rupees.

Web Desk: While talking to the media, Minister of Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq has said that 1025 rooms of Roosevelt Hotel have been leased for 3 years. This agreement is beneficial for Pakistan. We were in serious trouble. I couldn’t understand what to do with this hotel, we have handed over 600 rooms in 18 days, the hotel will be returned in the same condition, this lease will bring 220 million dollars to Pakistan.

He said that the contract has been signed with the city administration of New York, now all the stories about this hotel are over, outsourcing does not mean selling, no one had the experience of outsourcing airports in Pakistan.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that one by one all the airports will be outsourced, airports exist but basic facilities are not there, the runway of Quetta has been constructed, reconstruction of the old runway of Faisalabad, Lahore Airport. K’s runway has also been upgraded while we have funds for Jinnah International Airport as well.

He further said that Hajj pilgrims had never gone directly from Quetta, direct Hajj flights are being operated from Quetta for the first time, the people of Pakistan have the right to get the best aircraft, for improvement we need to involve the private sector. It has to be brought, time is short but we will put PIA on track.