Hollman Morris turns on the alerts for statements by Prosecutor Barbosa

“Look at this chain of irresponsible and political statements by the Attorney General of the Nation, which follows: The right-wing script does not seek to investigate, it seeks to destabilize the progressive government of Gustavo Petro,” Morris said along with the statements he delivered. Barbosa months ago where accused the government of wanting to “legalize the entire chain of drug trafficking in Colombia” through Congress.

In this sense, Hollman Morris also questioned whether the statements of the person who currently serves as the head of the main judicial investigative body in Colombia, the Attorney General’s Office, does not generate widespread alarm among the public or the media.

“Statements that should have you in the eye of the hurricane, but no, They put him winning the popularity polls for a reason; each statement of these has not been criticized enough to tell the country how dangerous what it means for democracy that the Prosecutor behaves more like a right-wing activist than as the Attorney General of the Nation. It is a script to destabilize the popular and democratic government. On alert, ”he said.

The new train crash between the judicial branch and the executive branch was generated after the illegal interceptions of Marelbys Meza, Laura Saravia’s former babysitter and former chief of staff, and another of her employees were confirmed, after the loss of some money from which is not clear as to their amount.