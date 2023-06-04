Home » Hollman Morris turns on the alerts for statements by Prosecutor Barbosa
News

Hollman Morris turns on the alerts for statements by Prosecutor Barbosa

by admin
Hollman Morris turns on the alerts for statements by Prosecutor Barbosa

“Look at this chain of irresponsible and political statements by the Attorney General of the Nation, which follows: The right-wing script does not seek to investigate, it seeks to destabilize the progressive government of Gustavo Petro,” Morris said along with the statements he delivered. Barbosa months ago where accused the government of wanting to “legalize the entire chain of drug trafficking in Colombia” through Congress.

In this sense, Hollman Morris also questioned whether the statements of the person who currently serves as the head of the main judicial investigative body in Colombia, the Attorney General’s Office, does not generate widespread alarm among the public or the media.

It may interest you: Gustavo Petro’s ex-wife’s claim to Laura Sarabia on Twitter

“Statements that should have you in the eye of the hurricane, but no, They put him winning the popularity polls for a reason; each statement of these has not been criticized enough to tell the country how dangerous what it means for democracy that the Prosecutor behaves more like a right-wing activist than as the Attorney General of the Nation. It is a script to destabilize the popular and democratic government. On alert, ”he said.

The new train crash between the judicial branch and the executive branch was generated after the illegal interceptions of Marelbys Meza, Laura Saravia’s former babysitter and former chief of staff, and another of her employees were confirmed, after the loss of some money from which is not clear as to their amount.

See also  Lignano greets Roberto for the last time, who died with two friends in the crash in A4

You may also like

Guaraní will seek to assert the locality against...

Be careful with the cinema: Utopia

Ex-Bayern coach Nagelsmann is considered a favorite at...

34th Anniversary of Tiananmen Square: “Tiananmen Mothers” Reiterate...

Saudi Arabia: 3 people involved in terrorism were...

In several US states they banned the Bible

Warning Como-Sonderposten GmbH: Misleading information on the right...

China: 19 people died as a result of...

Ashes from Ruiz fell again on Manizales and...

What does an honorary consul actually do, Mr....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy