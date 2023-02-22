news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 22 – First clapperboard for ‘Garbage Man’, neo-noir by Alfonso Bergamo, which will be played by a cast including Paolo Briguglia, Tony Sperandeo, Roberta Giarrusso and the American Randall Paul.



In the film, written by Alfonso Bergamo himself with Armando Festa and Craig Peritz, Briguglia plays an anti-hero by chance, hidden in the garbage of a forgotten Italy. It is a drama in strong colors mixed with a revenge movie, which draws on the imagery of Sam Peckinpah of ‘Straw Dog’ and Nicolas Winding Refn of ‘Drive’ and ‘Only God Forgives’, but at the same time immerses itself in reality of the Italian suburb abandoned to itself and its rules.



“The protagonist is not the classic hero or even the common man who becomes a hero, but an underdog on many fronts who takes on the role of the anti-hero in spite of himself,” explains the director.



“I will choose to tell this story with a dry style, eliminating every frill and every redundancy, so that a gesture, a detail or a narrative movement, even if only hinted at, tell of turning points and events, up to the final explosion”.



In the foreground also the forgotten Italian suburbs, where everything is regulated according to unwritten laws, where life change is an illusion and if it happens it is only due to the willpower, often dictated by desperation, of the single individual.



The shooting of the film, produced by Riccardo Di Pasquale for Fenix ​​Entertainment and Giangi Foschini for Gika Productions with the patronage of the Municipality of Campi Salentina, will begin on February 23 and will continue for four weeks in Puglia, between Campi Salentina and Porto Cesareo.



Alfonso Bergamo comes to the making of his second feature film after making The boy from Giudecca in which he directed Giancarlo Giannini, Franco Nero and Tony Sperandeo, and several short films that have participated and won awards in numerous festivals in Italy and around the world. (HANDLE).

