Two people, an adult and a child, were rescued on the afternoon of Saturday 31 December for injuries sustained in a road accident involving five cars in Pradamano, near the underpass in via Pertini.

Due to causes under investigation by the police, activated by the nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure, the vehicles collided.

The call for help to the single emergency number Nue112 Fvg was immediate: the Sores nurses sent two ambulances from Udine and the air ambulance to the scene.

Two people were transported to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine by ambulance.

For them, the return is in a yellow code, due to a serious trauma to a leg and a facial trauma: it is – as anticipated – an adult and a child. Firefighters attended the scene.