Five coca laboratories are destroyed in Carmen del Darién

Troops from the 16th Marine Infantry Fluvial Battalion, attached to the Titán Joint Task Force, located and destroyed five coca laboratories in the Curbaradó river, municipality of Carmen del Darién.

In the place they located 1,140 kilograms of coca leaf, 630 kilograms of cement, 430 kilograms of lime, 200 kilograms of ammonium sulfate, 110 kilograms of urea, 1,061 gallons of ACPM, 1,210 gallons of gasoline, 400 gallons of hydrocarbons, and 30 gallons of of acetone.

Likewise, three artisan presses, three drainers, two hydraulic jacks, seven artisan mixers, a clock-type weight, a balance-type weight, two choppers and two scythes were found.

The five laboratories allegedly belong to the “Clan del Golfo”.

