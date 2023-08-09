Home » Five coca laboratories are destroyed in Carmen del Darién
News

Five coca laboratories are destroyed in Carmen del Darién

by admin
Five coca laboratories are destroyed in Carmen del Darién

Troops from the 16th Marine Infantry Fluvial Battalion, attached to the Titán Joint Task Force, located and destroyed five coca laboratories in the Curbaradó river, municipality of Carmen del Darién.

In the place they located 1,140 kilograms of coca leaf, 630 kilograms of cement, 430 kilograms of lime, 200 kilograms of ammonium sulfate, 110 kilograms of urea, 1,061 gallons of ACPM, 1,210 gallons of gasoline, 400 gallons of hydrocarbons, and 30 gallons of of acetone.

Likewise, three artisan presses, three drainers, two hydraulic jacks, seven artisan mixers, a clock-type weight, a balance-type weight, two choppers and two scythes were found.

The five laboratories allegedly belong to the “Clan del Golfo”.

See also  [Hong Kong News]A bad signal, several heavyweight leaders are absent from the financial summit; the United States is eyeing! Central enterprises with military backgrounds are involved in a number of Hong Kong government projects | Naig | Typhoon No. 8 | International Financial Leaders Investment Summit | Li Jiachao | Singapore | Position News | Aerospace Science and Industry Group | Institution | BNO

You may also like

Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Public...

Hawaiians Forced to Flee Wildfires as Catastrophic Blaze...

Police investigate the kidnapping of the dean of...

They ask Gustavo Petro for a large military...

Drug controls in parks and green spaces in...

El Altar Parish promotes tourism in Chimborazo

Casanare authorities on alert to situations that affect...

The edges of the potholes on Avenida Confraternidad...

The first training course on “European functions” is...

How does Jessica Cediel look without a drop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy