Streets renovated by the DOM boost tourism in San Salvador

Ago 09, 2023, 10:17 am

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) continues to work on the renovation and improvement of roads and streets in the country, including those of the capital, San Salvador.

“Now you can comfortably enjoy the beauty of the Historic Center of San Salvador with your family while you walk through the streets that we repair,” the institution highlighted.

The Historic Center of San Salvador is one of the most visited destinations by national and international tourists. The mayor’s office of San Salvador and the DOM have worked together to improve the streets of this tourist destination, thus promoting the development of the inhabitants of the area and for the benefit of those who visit the tourist attractions.

