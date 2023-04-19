Home » Five-year-old finds 5,000-year-old dagger while playing | > – News – Lower Saxony
Status: 04/18/2023 2:25 p.m

The girl found the Neolithic dagger while playing in the floor of a kindergarten.

A five-year-old girl found a thousand-year-old dagger in the ground while playing in the kindergarten in the Gessel district of Syk (Diepholz district). This was announced by the Syke district museum. The child took his find home and showed it to his father. He then sent photos of the well-preserved stone tool to the Syke district museum and asked whether it could be an archaeological find. The Lower Saxony State Office for the Preservation of Monuments in Hanover has confirmed the age of the dagger. According to this, the find dates back to the Neolithic Age and is around 5,000 years old. There are only a few comparative specimens of this type in the area, the district museum said. The dagger is scheduled to be presented to the public on April 26th.

