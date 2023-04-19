Home » Frk finished seventh among AHL scorers
Frk finished seventh among AHL scorers

Frk finished seventh among AHL scorers

Frk signed a one-year two-way contract with St. Louis, but he didn’t get a chance in the NHL from the Blues. In the NHL, he has 124 games and 41 points for 20 goals and 21 assists for Carolina, Detroit and Los Angeles. According to the Swiss daily Blick, Bern should strengthen from the new season.

The John B. Sollenberger Trophy for Canada’s leading scorer went to Tucson’s Michael Carcone, who had 85 points on 31 goals and 54 assists in 65 games. Bridgeport’s Andy Andreoff was the top scorer with 37 goals.

Canadian scoring of the regular season of the lower overseas hockey competition AHL:
1. Cargo (Tucson) 65 85 (31+54)
2. Barre-Boulet (Syracuse) 69 84 (24+60)
3. Tynan (Ontario) 72 81 (8+73)
4. Ch. Terry (Bridgeport) 67 78 (27+51)
5. M. Phillips (Calgary Wranglers) 66 76 (36+40)
6. Grimaldi (Rockford) 70 73 (33+40)
7. Fix-Wolansky (Cleveland) 61 71 (29+42)
8. L. Shaw (Toronto Marlies) 69 69 (21+48)
9. A. Richard (Laval) 60 67 (30+37)
10. McCormick (Coachella Valley) 71 67 (28+39)
13. MS (Springfield) 67 64 (30+34)
33. ROUSEK (Rochester) 70 56 (16+40)
84. KULICH (Rochester) 62 46 (24+22)
104. FLOWER (Texas) 58 44 (19+25)
152. D. JIRÍČEK (Cleveland) 55 38 (6+32)
186. R. ZOHORNA (Toronto Marlies) 51 34 (12+22)

Other Czech hockey players:
HEADS (Rockford) 64 29 (3+26)
WARM (Rockford) 56 25 (9+16)
VALVE (Calgary Wranglers) 60 25 (13+12)
K. REICHEL (Manitoba) 61 24 (9+15)
JACK (Tucson) 30 23 (7+16)
M. SOMETHING (Saint Joseph Barracuda) 29 22 (8+14)
FIELD (Providence) 35 17 (10+7)
KNOT (Tucson) 64 17 (4+13)
SHUSTR (San Diego) 51 14 (3+11)
CROW (Grand Rapids) 17 11 (6+5)
CONDELÍC (Milwaukee) 38 11 (5+6)
RAŠKA (Saint Joseph Barracuda) 54 11 (4+7)
THE MOUSE (Laval) 40 9 (5+4)
GROVE (Hartford) 24 6 (2+4)
F. KING (Toronto Marlies) 24 6 (2+4)
BAKER (Rochester) 14 4 (0+4)
S. SWOZIL (Cleveland) 1 2 (0+2)
CAMP (Coachella Valley) 2 1 (1+0)
ZADINA (Grand Rapids) 2 1 (1+0)
TEA (Cleveland) 22 1 (0+1)
PATERA (Henderson) 31 1 (0+1)
HE GOT IT (San Diego) 34 1 (0+1)
PAVEL (Colorado Eagles) 2 0 (0+0)
CUBE (Manitoba) 3 0 (0+0)
CLOCK (Tucson) 4 0 (0+0)
SCISSORS (Bridgeport) 38 0 (0+0)

Goalkeepers:
LUKÁŠ DOSTÁL (San Diego) played 1,835:43 minutes in 34 games, conceded 91 goals, averaged 2.97 goals conceded per game, had a success rate of 91.2 percent and kept three clean sheets.
JIŘÍ PATERA (Henderson) caught 1782:10 minutes in 31 matches, conceded 85 goals, had an average of 2.86 and a success rate of 91.1 percent.
JAKUB ŠKAREK (Bridgeport) caught 2157:02 minutes in 38 games, conceded 121 goals, had an average of 3.37, a success rate of 89.2 percent and kept two clean sheets.
PAVEL ČAJAN (Cleveland) caught 22 matches, 1226:50 minutes, conceded 70 goals, had an average of 3.42 and a success rate of 87.8 percent.
Shooters:
1. Andreoff (Bridgeport) 37 goals
2. M. Philips (Calgary Wranglers) 36
3. Grimaldi (Rockforfd) 33
4. R. Barber (Texas) 32
5. Carcone (Tucson), L. Andersson (Ontario) oba 31
7. FRK (Springfield), A. RIchard (Laval), K. Lind (Coachella Valley), Frank (Hershey) všichni 30.
See also  Madonna Tour 2023 in Milan: how to get tickets for the Forum

