Flames in a house in the historic center of Cividale, the firefighters intervene

Flames in a house in the historic center of Cividale, the firefighters intervene

CIVIL. Five vehicles from the fire brigade converged on Borgo Brossana, around 20.15 today, Thursday 22 December, to put out a fire that had broken out in the upper part of a house, also affecting the roof.

The massive deployment of forces is presumably due to the criticality of the operational context, which is located in the heart of the ancient city, in an area closed to vehicular transit.

The fire involved one of the houses facing the second medieval gate, opposite the Ursuline theater of the main monastery and a short distance from Piazzetta San Biagio.

The origins of the fire are not yet known: the firefighters are currently engaged in reclamation activities (no flames can be seen from the road).

