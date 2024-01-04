Home » Flemish politician goes to war this year as a Viking: “Often hurt, but never given up” (Bruges)
Flemish politician goes to war this year as a Viking: “Often hurt, but never given up” (Bruges)

Mercedes Van Volcem (52) shares a very special New Year’s message on her social media. The Bruges politician and Flemish representative shows images of her as a ‘viking’. “I will continue to fight for an empathetic government,” he said.

Tuesday January 2, 2024 at 5:52 PM

Clear language on the Facebook page of Mercedes Van Volcem. The Bruges politician shares her New Year’s wishes with her followers and immediately gives an insight into her personal goals for the new year. “This year I will fight for my beautiful city of Bruges,” the politician says on Facebook. “As a woman I often had to go up the mountain.”

Against the flow

Van Volcem has been committed to the people of Bruges for 23 years, although he says it was not without a struggle. “I am often hurt by residents and opponents, but I never gave up. It often takes a long time before you can achieve something. But when I’m at the helm, I step up my game. Often I had the authority to address issues that were unpopular, but I did what was necessary. I often went against the current out of conviction.” (Read more below the Facebook post)

The woman from Bruges will go to war in 2024 for fewer and simpler taxes, more legal certainty and an empathetic government. But less racism, populism and cruelty are also on the political agenda. “Fighting for more humanity in you and me.”

Great ambitions

Van Volcem sees the new year big. “In 2024 the battle will be fierce. A warm city where people can flourish and grow. A city that fascinates and a city that believes in the future. A city where vision and ambition prevail, so that people and traders prosper. A city in balance where residents and visitors find each other. A city full of greenery, flowers, trees, forests and parks. A city where my children can also work and live.”

