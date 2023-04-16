Flood alert level 1 applies to the Elbe near Schöna

Alarm level 1 has been in effect for the water level of the Elbe near Schöna since Sunday morning. This is based on data from the Saxony state flood center. In Schöna, the Elbe has reached a water level of 4.27 meters. At warning level 1, the waters begin to overflow. You will now be monitored more closely. The reason for the increased water levels is the rainfall of the past few days. Alert level 1 is also expected for Riesa and Dresden tomorrow. These are 4 meters for Dresden and 4.80 meters for Riesa. According to the forecast, the water level should then drop again.