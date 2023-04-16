Home » Flood alert level 1 applies to the Elbe near Schöna
News

Flood alert level 1 applies to the Elbe near Schöna

by admin
Flood alert level 1 applies to the Elbe near Schöna

Alarm level 1 has been in effect for the water level of the Elbe near Schöna since Sunday morning. This is based on data from the Saxony state flood center. In Schöna, the Elbe has reached a water level of 4.27 meters. At warning level 1, the waters begin to overflow. You will now be monitored more closely. The reason for the increased water levels is the rainfall of the past few days. Alert level 1 is also expected for Riesa and Dresden tomorrow. These are 4 meters for Dresden and 4.80 meters for Riesa. According to the forecast, the water level should then drop again.

The cause of the expected flood is a low over Eastern Europe, which brings very humid air to the Czech Republic and Saxony. On Friday there was heavy rainfall in the Czech Vltava catchment area, which had intensified until Saturday morning.

See also  Falls from the balcony, 5-year-old in hospital

You may also like

Statement by Sinan Ogan, Vice President

Alias ​​”Iván Mordisco” reappears for peace act

Brazilian President: Willing to join forces with China...

Geyer’s market comment: DAX – tripping up

Jupiler pro League/J33 Kévin Denkey scorer, Cercle Brugge...

The pain of losing a pet, or a...

Aggressive speeder drove away the police in Leonding...

April 27: the Gulf 7 town hall sets...

CHOCOLATE AND EASTER

Yellen: U.S. credit crunch lessens need for rate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy