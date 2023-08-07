Home » What is behind the recent Koran burnings in Sweden and Denmark?
What is behind the recent Koran burnings in Sweden and Denmark?

Both Scandinavian countries are looking at ways to legally limit these acts in an attempt to ease tensions with Muslim countries.

Anti-Islam activists from Denmark and Sweden have burned several copies of the Koran in recent months, sparking discontent and massive protests in countries including Iraq, Lebanon and Iran.

Given the worsening relations of both Scandinavian countries with Muslim nations, both Copenhagen and Stockholm consider introducing changes to their legislation to stop the burning of the Koran, alluding to the fact that these acts represent a security risk of its citizens.

However, local critics argue that free speech is constitutionally protected and that any change would undermine their freedoms.

Who is behind the burning?

At least three of the actions carried out in Sweden in the last month were led by Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant who says he is protesting against the entire institution of Islam and wants the holy book to be banned in the country.

Meanwhile, the ultranationalist group Danske Patriots (Danish Patriots) is behind the acts of desecration of the Koran in Denmark. Its members oppose what they consider the “Islamization” of the Nordic countries.

In turn, Rasmus Paludan, leader of the far-right Danish party Hard Line (Stram Kurs), which burned the Koran several times, warned that his actions will not stop until Turkey approves Sweden’s entry into NATO.

What measures are proposed?

Currently, Denmark and Sweden are studying ways to legally limit burning to ease tensions with the Muslim world. “We must find a legal tool that allows us to prevent the Koran from being burned in front of foreign embassies in Denmark,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen declared last Sunday.

Rasmussen assured that these incidents were committed by “a few extremist individuals”, who do not represent the values ​​on which the society of the European country is based. However, he pointed out that “there must be a space for religious criticism» and clarified that Copenhagen does not intend to introduce a blasphemy law.

Sweden is also seeking to implement similar measures with the aim of bolstering national security amid growing outrage in the Muslim community.

However, neither country has specific legislation banning the burning of the Koran, according to Reuters. Sweden abolished its blasphemy law in 1970while Denmark did in 2017.

In Sweden, protesters must obtain a permit from the Police, but this can only be refused if public safety is at risk. In Denmark, protesters only have to inform the Police about the protest they are planning.

