Ukraine I Ex-US General Ben Hodges reprimands Germany and USA

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is getting off to a slow start. Former US Army Europe Commander-in-Chief Ben Hodges is holding the West accountable.

Former Commander-in-Chief of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, does not see Ukraine’s counter-offensive as a failure. However, progress was clearly slower than desired, Hodges said in an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”.

One reason is that the West has not provided the Ukrainians with the weapons they need. They would now have to fight without air forces and without short-range precision weapons. “Without them, we would never send an American or German soldier into a fight against such defenses,” said the former general. Although the Ukrainian commanders also made mistakes in their counter-offensive, the lack of weapons was more important.

“The problem is that the West, led by the US and Germany, has never made it clear that our goal is a victory for Ukraine,” Hodges told the newspaper even more clearly when asked why it was still the case in the south of the country had not achieved the expected breakthrough. “And because we didn’t commit to helping Ukraine win, we gave too little support.”

Hodges demands delivery of short-range missiles

Hodges called for supplies of short-range missiles, ranging about 300 meters. This would allow the Ukrainians to attack bases and logistical hubs, driving the Russian Black Sea Fleet out of Crimea. He also advocated deliveries of “Grey Eagle drones,” which can circle the air for 25 hours and launch Hellfire missiles, as well as small-diameter ground-launched bombs, which are highly accurate and have a long range.

Ex-US General Hodges also criticizes Germany

Germany also plays a significant role as Ukraine’s second-biggest supporter, according to Hodges. However, he believes there is more the federal government can do. For example, Germany is hiding behind the United States when it comes to supplying short-range missiles. “This is the result of a government that is unwilling or unable to say it wants Ukraine to win,” Hodges said. It would be the responsibility of any civilian government to say what the outcome of a military engagement should be. According to Hodges, there will then be no excuses to supply the necessary weapons.

According to the general, the Biden administration is “overly concerned” about a nuclear escalation of the war if there are signs that Russia is losing Crimea. In addition, Washington may be concerned about what will happen if Putin is overthrown. President Biden has also repeatedly emphasized that cohesion among the allies is important to him. “All of this leads to him not stating clearly what the goal is. This is a failure. It is a big mistake, despite all the good things this government has done.”

