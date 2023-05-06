Home » Floods in Kalehe: more than 170 dead and a hundred missing (official provisional report)
Floods in Kalehe: more than 170 dead and a hundred missing (official provisional report)

Photo Delphin Birimbi/Civil Society of Kalehe”/>

After the deadly floods in Kalehe, the provincial government of South Kivu established, this Friday, May 5, an official provisional toll of more than 170 dead, a hundred missing and more than 50 injured.

The governor of South Kivu, Theo Ngwabidje, who went to the scene of the tragedy on Friday, also announced the start of care for the survivors of the disaster.

Entire villages have been decimated and several other infrastructures are destroyed by mud and stones carried by the rivers during the heavy rains that fell in Bushushu and Nyamukubi in Kalehe territory on May 4, 2023.

The Governor announced that his government is covering funeral expenses for the burial of the dead. The wounded are also cared for at the general hospital in Ihusi and serious cases will be transferred to Bukavu.

Already on the same Friday, a boat left Bukavu with medicines, tarpaulins for shelters, kitchen utensils, food and many other goods for the victims of this natural disaster.

In addition, Theo Ngwabidje announced that decisions have been taken by his government for durable solutions in order to avoid these types of disasters in the future.

Among these solutions, there is the relocation of the inhabitants to less dangerous sites. This, to fight against these disasters that have become recurrent in the area. A commission has been set up to implement this measure and identify the material needs of the victims.

In addition, he mentioned the urgent need to rehabilitate the national road number 2 (RN2) cut in several places in this region.

This rehabilitation may promote the normal resumption of socio-economic activities.

