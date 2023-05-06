In Neiva there will also be a march for Marijuana

The peaceful demonstration will begin at 4:20 pm in the vicinity of the Neiva City Hall.

The authorities of the city of Neiva have announced that they will guarantee public order during the march for the release of marijuana called by the community at 4:20 pm this Saturday, May 6, at the Neiva City Hall. The march, which has been taking place since 1999, seeks the decriminalization of the cultivation, use and possession of the plant at a national and international level.

During the Unified Command Post carried out at the facilities of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, local authorities asked the Public Force to accompany and carry out the respective controls at the points where the march will take place, which will begin at the Neiva City Hall, will go through race 5a. and will end in the Parque de los Niños.

It may interest you: Route 45: strategic corridor for the transport of marijuana

The Director of Coexistence and Citizen Security, Andrés Felipe Martínez, affirmed that public order will be guaranteed during the march and that they always accompany peacefully through their coexistence managers, so that they can intervene and mediate in risky circumstances with the population in general, guaranteeing the rights of citizens.

These marches are a form of peaceful protest in which demonstrators demand the legalization of the recreational and medicinal use of marijuana, as well as the decriminalization of the use and possession of the plant.

The reasons for supporting the legalization of marijuana can vary among the different groups and organizations that lead these marches. Some argue that marijuana has medicinal benefits to treat certain diseases and ailments, and that its prohibition has only led to the criminalization of users and a black market that finances violence and drug trafficking. Others argue that the legalization and regulation of marijuana could generate tax revenue for the state and reduce public spending in the fight against drug trafficking.