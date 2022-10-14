Home News Foglizzo, more than 250 round bales on fire: the firefighters put out the fire
News

Foglizzo, more than 250 round bales on fire: the firefighters put out the fire

by admin
Foglizzo, more than 250 round bales on fire: the firefighters put out the fire

The tall column of smoke visible from miles away came from a farmhouse in via Arimondi

FOLIAGE. You could see from miles away, the tall column of smoke that came from a farmhouse in via Arimondi in Foglizzo.

The firefighters of the Turin command intervened in the early afternoon of Thursday, for the fire of a bale deposit. The flames involved the heap on the external area of ​​the farmhouse, which is located outside the town.

On the spot the “61” Stura teams, that of the volunteers of Almese and the tankers of Grugliasco, San Maurizio and Volpiano.

More than 250 round bales went up in flames. Operations ended before 7pm.

