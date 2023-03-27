Home News follow up on citizen complaints in Calpi
follow up on citizen complaints in Calpi

RIOBAMBA

In the Calpi parish of the city of Riobamba, a control operation was carried out where some authorities verified and seized alcoholic beverages that were sold in stores in the sector.

Authorities tour the Calpi parish, in Riobamba.

The National Police Commissioner of Riobamba, Ana Francisca Sanaguano, together with the Political Tenure and the National Police, carried out a control operation in the parish of Calpi. The authorities verified category 2, 3, and 6 establishments, controlling expired products, artisanal liquor, and the sale of contraband products; five stores were summoned and one suspended.

60 liters of artisanal liquor were seized, which were for sale in various stores in the parish; They are also protecting and following up on citizen complaints for the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors. Residents of the sector, made known some complaints of these places that sold contraband liquor, “we hope that, with this, the neighbors stop selling these drinks, since all they do is incite people from outside to prowl the city , and there is crime,” said María, a resident of the sector.

