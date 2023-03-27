As confirmed by the Ministry of Tourism, PreViaje 4 will again guarantee the 50% refund of travel expenses to use it in agencies, accommodation, air and land tickets and/or other services in the sector. Although it had been announced that this month it would be available for purchases, March is leaving and the start has not yet been officially announced. But the program is a fact and on Thursday, the National Public Data Portal incorporated information from Previaje.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



At datos.gob.ar you can now consult and download the details of the tourism pre-sale program of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The dataset includes information on the number of registered providers, trips made, beneficiaries, vouchers loaded and credit consumption of the three editions of Previaje.

Pre-Trip 4 will cover purchases of tourist products and services made between May and June, although the specific opening and closing dates have not yet been defined. At first it was speculated that it could be combined with Travel Sale or with the promotions of Aerolíneas Argentinas in air packages that will be available until April 2.

They will generate credit, all tourist services marketed by registered providers: travel agencies, accommodation, flights and long-distance buses. In this new edition, the return limits for each user will increase: the limit that was $70,000 will be between $90,000 and $100,000 for each beneficiary of legal age.

To use the Previaje program you must first find a service provider that is enrolled in the program, whether they are travel agencies, accommodation providers, excursions, flights or long-distance buses.

Between the months of May and June there is a calendar of three holidays: May 1 (Labor Day); May 25 (Day of the May Revolution) and May 26 (holiday for tourist purposes); June 17 (Step to Immortality of General Don Martín Miguel de Güemes); June 19 (Holiday for tourist purposes) and June 20 (Step to the Immortality of General Manuel Belgrano).

news news–summary news–55-81″>



How the Pre-Trip works

Previaje is a tourist pre-sale program that reimburses 50% of the value of the trip, to travel and enjoy all destinations in Argentina. (For retirees from PAMI, 70% will be refunded).

Autumn in the village, Lake Lacar.

The money cannot be withdrawn at an ATM, but rather it is credited to a Banco Nación card and can be spent at participating businesses from the start date of the trip. Coming soon after the official announcement lThose interested can start making their purchases in advance.

For each voucher that they present on the program’s website, they will receive 50% of what they have spent on a preloaded card, to make more purchases in the tourism sector.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



How to use Previaje 4?

To use the Previaje program you must first find a service provider that is enrolled in the program, whether they are travel agencies, accommodation providers, excursions, flights or long-distance buses. The list of providers will be available on the Pre-trip page. Therefore, before buying you should wait for the page to be updated after the launch.

Once you have pre-purchased your trip, register with your Mi Argentina username and password, complete the form and upload the receipts. The vouchers must be issued with your name, type and document number.

Pre-Travel Card.

All limits are per person. In other words, a family group can generate credits with all members over 18 years of age, as long as the vouchers loaded in the system are in their name.

After buying the tickets or any Regardless of the package purchased, the invoices or receipts must be uploaded to the created trip. Said vouchers must go through online validation and once this is done, the credit will appear in the account, and the credit can be used in future purchases of trips or services throughout the country’s tourism chain.

The approved benefit will be credited to a Preloaded Card issued by Banco de news Argentina and in the BNA+ Electronic Wallet from the start date of your trip.

To use your card Providers do not need to be enrolled in the program. It is illegal for a business to charge you a surcharge for paying with the Previaje card.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





