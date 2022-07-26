The sparks continue in Lombardy between the president of the Region, Attilio Fontana, and his deputy, Letizia Moratti. It is precisely the Lombard governor who launched the arrows in the morning to the councilor for Welfare of his own council. Asked whether Moratti’s willingness to participate in the 2023 regional race for the center-right could create problems, Fontana replies: “In the meantime, we need to understand where he intends to apply: in the newspapers I read that he wants to apply in the center-right, in the center-left, in the center … I meet Moratti often but she never said anything to me. The different approach I have compared to others is that I want to be judged for what I have done and what I will want to do. All the rest does not concern me: the citizens will say whether I have worked well or badly ».

On the sidelines of the regional council, Fontana increases the dose, also commenting on this “ambiguity” of his deputy, which he says he has read: “mostly in the newspapers” and that if Moratti “feels uncomfortable there are many opportunities …” . Instead, the hypothesis that has been circulating for some time regarding his possible early resignation, which would lead to the vote in Lombardy not only for the policies but also for the regional ones, has been denied: “I don’t think there are even more times, assuming that someone had come to mind – explains the governor – Unless it is the government that decides: if the government decides on an election day, they are not my choices ».

On the response expected from the center-right regarding his willingness to reapply for leadership of the Region, Fontana explains that there is still no news: “I know that some meetings have been planned this week,” he says hastily. The Lombard governor then denied possible repercussions on the Lombard junta following the government crisis, even after the councilor for the House, Alessandro Mattinzoli, exited from Forza Italia, whose powers were assigned to Alan Rizzi, also Fi and already Undersecretary: «There are absolutely no repercussions, we are continuing to work very well, to run Lombardy, to collect a lot of satisfaction from the local center-right and center-left administrators for the initiatives we are carrying out. The only consequence was the commissioner Mattinzoli who, with great honesty, felt that he no longer felt part of this majority and therefore gave up the proxies ».