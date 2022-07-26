The bianconeri face the Blaugrana in the night in Dallas: the absence of the Frenchman will weigh, the operators focus on the Catalans

The news of Paul Pogba’s injury complicated Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for the American tour of his Juventus. The Frenchman will in all likelihood undergo surgery after the injury to the lateral meniscus and will be out for about two months, skipping the start of the championship and, probably, the first two days of the Champions League. Remaining on the present, the former Manchester United will not be available to Allegri in the next Juventus test: the prestigious friendly against Barcelona is scheduled for the night, at 2.30 am Italian time. It is played in Dallas.

the juve calendar — Net of the situation linked to Pogba, Juventus is looking for positive answers after the good signs arrived in the first American outing against Chivas: 2-0 with the goals of Da Graca and Compagnon, respectively at the start and end of the match. Now the bar is clearly raised: Barcelona is quite another thing, the bianconeri will then face the other two Spanish big names – Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid – before the start of the championship, with the debut in the new Serie A scheduled in mid-August evening at home against Sassuolo.

the quote — Barcelona arrive at the match against Juventus having already brought home a prestigious result in a friendly: the 1-0 victory in the Clasico against Real Madrid thanks to Raphinha’s goal in the 27th minute. Many big players on the field, above all Lewandowski: the Polish striker started in the starting line and was then substituted at half-time. Also thanks to the purchase of the former Bayern Munich, the Catalans are considered by bookmakers as the second favorite for the victory of the La Liga, with a minimum distance from Real Madrid (in first place in the ranking): between the two eternal rivals the margin is very thin. The gap between Barcelona and Juventus is wider for the final outcome of the friendly scheduled for the night: the operators are betting on the Catalans, while the success of the bianconeri and the draw have more or less the same chance of success. See also La Liga information:The promotion play-off final is about to start, Rudiger joins Real Madrid – yqqlm

July 26 – 2.30pm

