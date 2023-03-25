Wiegel manages to equalize

After 23 minutes, however, Johannes Wurtz gave the guests the lead with a penalty kick. Essen’s José-Enrique Ríos-Alonso had previously put down Kianz Froese in the penalty area. Wiesbaden was superior in the episode, but the hosts prevented another goal with luck and skill.

The Essen fans had to wait until the 42nd minute before Andreas Wiegel was able to equalize with a long-range shot to make it 1-1. But just 18 seconds after the restart, the next shock for RWE: Brooklyn Ezeh benefited from an unsuccessful extension of the ball by Wiegel and converted to lead again. With a 2:1 (43rd) we went into the break.

In the second half, coach Christoph Dabrowski’s team tried to equalize with a lot of commitment. However, the brilliant idea against the compact Wiesbaden defense was missing. And John Iredale took advantage of one of the numerous counterattack chances of the guests to make it 3-1 for Wehen (83′).

Viktoria Cologne stops Oldenburg

Viktoria Köln stopped VfB Oldenburg’s upward trend and won 3-1 (2-0) in Oldenburg. André Becker (18′), Mike Wunderlich (35’/hand penalty) and Marcel Risse (82′) scored for Cologne, Robert Ziętarski (71′) for Oldenburg.

VfB, threatened with relegation, had previously won two games in a row under new coach Fuat Kilic and could have escaped the relegation zone with a win. The Cologne team, on the other hand, continued their own upward trend and have only lost one of the last ten games. In the table, Viktoria has worked its way into the upper midfield, the gap to the promotion places is eight points.

The hosts got off to a better start. Leon Deichmann only hit the post with his shot from 23 meters (9th). On the other side, Viktoria was luckier. After a corner from Wunderlich, Michael Schultz shot low towards the goal, Becker deflected the ball from VfB goalkeeper Sebastian Mielitz (18th).

Whimsical hits from the point

The goal gave Viktoria a boost, Cologne now had more of the game and also the better chances. In the 35th minute referee Florian Lechner then pointed to the penalty spot. The ball hit Oldenburg’s Justin Plautz in the penalty area and hit his outstretched arm. Wunderlich converted safely into the lower right corner to make it 2-0.

However, Oldenburg didn’t give up and in the second half looked for a way forward. For a long time, however, the Victoria defense did not allow much. In the 71st minute, however, Cologne were inattentive to a corner. Ziętarski was free to head the ball and scored the connection.

VfB now pressed for the equaliser. But the Cologne made everything clear in one of the few offensive advances. Risse got the ball in the penalty area, passed an opponent and hit the right corner (82′).

Viktoria’s next opponent is SC Verl Oldenburg next Saturday (2 p.m.). At the same time, they play Erzgebirge Aue.

Verl loses in stoppage time

SC Verl, on the other hand, suffered a bitter defeat against leaders SV Elversberg. In added time, Thore Jacobsen scored a penalty to make it 2-1 (1-0) for the Saarlanders. Verl’s Vinko Sapina had previously grabbed the ball in the penalty area. Before that, Robin Fellhauer had given SV the lead (14′), Torge Paetow equalized for Verl in the 73rd minute. In the 89th minute, Elversberg’s Luca Schnellbacher saw the red card after a serious foul.

For the loser it was the first bankruptcy after three games without defeat. With 39 points, the East Westphalians are in the middle of the table. Elversberg, on the other hand, ended his earnings crisis after five games without a win and remains the leader of the table.