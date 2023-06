Radio Okapi.Ph/ Jonathan Fuanani” />

Initially scheduled for Saturday, June 10, the deadline for submitting applications from members of the electoral and appeals commissions of the Congolese Federation of Football Association (FECOFA) has been postponed to Sunday, June 18. The standardization committee, (CONOR) justifies this extension by a grace measure taken to allow latecomers to comply before the new deadline.

