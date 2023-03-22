Home News Football: four arrests in Calabria for assaulting a fan – Calabria
by admin
They are supporters of Promosport of Lamezia

(ANSA) – LAMEZIA TERME, MARCH 21 – Four people, aged between 23 and 32, were arrested and placed under house arrest by the state police on charges of having been responsible for the attack carried out last February 11 to the detriment of a young Paolana fan, who had followed his team away, at the conclusion of the meeting with Promosport, valid for the championship of Excellence.
The four were arrested on the basis of a precautionary custody order issued by the Gip of Lamezia Terme at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The restrictive measure was carried out by the staff of the Uigos of the Lamezia Terme police station.
The attack was carried out, with the use of bars and bottles, when the Paolana fan, while in the company of some friends, was about to board his car to return to Paola. On the same occasion, a backpack containing a wallet with money and documents, a banner and a scarf in the colors of Paolana was stolen from the young man. (HANDLE).

