Football: Sottil satisfied, we made the perfect match – Friuli VG

(ANSA) – UDINE, APRIL 23 – “We played the perfect match, maintaining continuity throughout the game, something we had lacked in recent outings. We are now level on points with Fiorentina, who spend 80 million on their squad alone. there are still 21 points and we will play it until the end”. This was stated by Andrea Sottil, at the press conference, commenting on the 3-0 round against Cremonese.



Despite the result already achieved after half an hour, the coach didn’t want to give baby Pafundi a chance so highly esteemed by coach Mancini but in Friuli he only appeared from garbage time. “The boy is growing a lot, as is Lazar Samardzic, who is the youngest midfielder in Serie A to have scored at least 4 goals and 4 assists. But today, at that moment, it wasn’t his role, he’s a second striker. And in place of the injured Success, our bomber Beto entered.”



