Football: U20 World Cup, Nunziata “we can make history” – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 09 – “The team that played football won. South Korea was too reluctant, but we knew they were a tough opponent: we were good at taking the game home”. This was the first comment from Carmine Nunziata, the Under 20 selector who made it to the final of the World Cup in his category. “Now we’re enjoying this victory (with the 2-1 result, goals from Cesare Casadei and Simone Pafundi, ed) and from tomorrow we’ll think about Uruguay. Have we made history? No, we’ll make history on Sunday if we win”.



(ANSA).

