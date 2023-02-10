Accepting the arguments of the Prosecutor’s Office, a guarantee judge ordered preventive detention in a detention facility against Juan Camilo Gámez Castiblanco, after his capture in flagrante delicto at a service station in Aipe (Huila) receiving money from what would be a extortion.

According to the complaint, since October 2022 the victim, a businessman from that municipality, was contacted by telephone by a person who identified himself as the commander ‘Marcos’ of the company ‘Ismael Ruiz’ of the Farc dissidents and who demanded 100 millions of pesos under threats of an attempt on his life or harm to his company and its workers.

On January 29 and February 3, he was again contacted to demand the same amount, for which reason, under pressure, the victim agreed with the defendant today to deliver 30 million pesos, with the payment of a first installment of 15 million. In an ongoing anti-extortion operation carried out on February 5 by the Police Gaula, Gámez Castiblanco was captured when he was going to receive the money from the extortion. For the crime of aggravated extortion in the attempted modality, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him and did not accept responsibility for him in the facts.