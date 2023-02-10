Foggia-Gelbison is played at 17.30 and the timetable allows me to organize Sunday in the best possible way, tackling the journey even after having allowed myself the luxury of the classic Sunday lunch, which I haven’t allowed myself for a long time precisely because of the matches. To welcome me at the station very cold and wind, the journey instead flows pleasantly, between one station and another, lulled by the pleasant noise of the train and by few people in the compartments, up to Barletta where the other tireless traveler Vincenzo joins me and between one chat and the other we arrive at our destination on time. We were welcomed by the same wind and cold left at the start which, after the usual visit to the station, we exorcised by setting off towards the stadium.

The city, as in the most classic winter Sunday afternoons, moves slowly. Breaks the lazy routine just someone who, a red and black scarf around his neck, is about to reach him like us Zechariah.

After having admired and immortalized some beautiful murals around the stadium, let’s go around its surroundings to enjoy this other beautiful heritage of Italian football, perfectly set in the city streets that seem to emanate the smell of sporting epics and ultras. While Curva Nord and Curva Sud fill up close to kick-off, when there are fifteen minutes left we also take our seats.

First half of the race under the South and as expected, their encouragement is beautiful, loud, colored by many flags blowing in the wind. Do not miss the pyrotechnics which, thanks to some torches, gives further emphasis to the South. Opposite the Curva Nord appears equally crowded and compact. Undoubtedly of great impact the choruses repeating the two curves, the only moment of coordination between the two sectors. For the rest, the incitement always appears to be constant on both sides.

The second half we move to the Curva Nord, in the meantime we manage to capture the exultation at the goal and the presence of a small group that arrived to support the away team. Their support is also quite constant, although obviously it is impossible for them to make themselves heard, in the presence of the two home corners in good shape. However, applause to these guys, who prefer to support their city to the many alternatives, including football, that the current era offers.

Under the North the same script as in the first half is repeated: a chorus to repeat coordinated between the two corners and good cheering for them too, with various torches lit and continuous support for their team, in an attempt to push them to those three points which they will come. Foggia undoubtedly, as a fan, deserves more. Curva Sud and Curva Nord, also in this match with less appeal, where the wider presence did not seem so obvious, gave life to a test that was certainly interesting from the point of view of both singing and numbers.

After a lot of cold caught, before leaving, not satisfied we gain the grandstand to admire the splendor of the Zechariah empty, regardless of the train leaving after half an hour. We then fly towards the station, lingering again to see and photograph murals we have already seen and photographed, as if the train could wait for us forever. We arrive at the station a breath away from the departure of Regionalnot without worries but at the same time not without satisfaction for what we have seen in the stands.

Massimo D’Innocenzi