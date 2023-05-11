For alleged homicide in Tarqui, a man was arrested

A 58-year-old man, known as ‘Echeverry’, was arrested by court order.

This man is required by the single promiscuous municipal court of Tarqui for the crime of aggravated homicide, in relation to the events that occurred in October 2022 in the Quituro inspection, jurisdiction of the municipality of Tarqui.

According to the requirement of the judicial entity, ‘Echeverry’ is being accused of the death of a man known as ‘El Paisa’, who died after receiving several stab wounds in a multiple fight that took place in the main park of Quituro.

After his capture, ‘Echeverry’ was presented before the competent authorities so that his judicial situation could be defined.

another arrest

In the midst of another operation carried out by the Police in the lower Chimbayaco neighborhood of the municipality of El Agrado, they captured a 30-year-old man, who was being sought by the courts for the crime of attempted homicide. The capture was carried out after the officers carried out patrol work and background checks in the area.

The individual had a current arrest issued by the second criminal court of the Garzón circuit, for events that occurred in 2015 in the municipality of Agrado, where a man with a knife was seriously injured in a fight between fans of two soccer teams. the main park.

After being pointed out by justice as responsible for these events, the subject was sentenced to 8 years and 8 months in prison. Now, after his capture, he must serve the sentence in the penitentiary and prison center.