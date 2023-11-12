For reinforced internet connectivity in Togo, TOGOCOM joins forces with the CSQUARED group

In order to offer its customers an ever more efficient internet service, Togocom signed this Thursday, November 9, 2023 with the CSQUARED group, a technology company specializing in digital infrastructures, an agreement to supply international IP bandwidth transit through the Equiano submarine cable. The telecommunications leader once again confirms through this approach its reputation in the field in Togo.

The EQUIANO submarine cable has an impressive capacity of 30 Gbps incorporating optical switching. A strategic partnership with the CSQUARED group, which provides the capabilities of this powerful tool, now allows Togocom to adjust capacity according to needs and guarantee redundant connectivity. This is a new significant step in strengthening the digital infrastructure in Togo, thus meeting the increasingly growing demands of society in terms of electronic communications. EQUIANO now constitutes TOGOCOM’s third source of bandwidth supply via submarine cables after WACS (West Africa Cable System) and ACE (Africa Coast to Europe), thus reaching a total capacity of 130 Gbps. Thus, the Togolese number 1 in mobile telephony can ensure impeccable availability and quality of internet service for its fixed and mobile customers.

The advantages will be evident in terms of infrastructure and strategies through the diversification of international exits through various submarine cables; further securing the WACS submarine cable and increasing internet capacity. And in terms of customer experience and quality, a guarantee on the availability of the service; continuity of service and improvement of connection speed.

In his speech, the General Director of TOGOCOM, Mr. Pierre-Antoine LEGAGNEUR underlined the opportunity represented by this contract: “this new commitment allows us to strengthen our technical resources to further meet expectations and ensure the redundancy of our international connectivity . As a global operator, we are constantly committed to providing quality services to everyone, which is why we are investing more to effectively respond to the challenges of digitalization.”

Continuing in the same direction, he reiterated the objective of his group which consists of “contributing substantially to the vision of making Togo a digital hub of the sub-region”.

As for Mr. Lanre KOLADE, General Director of CSQUARED GROUPE, this partnership will contribute to the resilient development of the Togolese digital ecosystem: “inclusion and digital transformation have as their main pillar the development of digital highways. By signing this irrevocable right of use (IRU), TOGOCOM and CSQUARED WOEZON SA intend to realize the dynamic of close cooperation with a view to resilient development. We are thus generating a positive impact on the populations and we will be part of the digitalization agenda supported by the Togolese authorities.”

TOGOCOM has just taken another big step in the popularization of high-speed and excellent quality internet in Togo where the group remains the leader through its efficient services.

Seyram Kossi

