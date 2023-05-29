In the next three days, there will still be thunderstorms and high temperatures in Jiangsu, temporarily leaving the venue – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original Title: Breakthrough 37°C

Jiangsu had its first “sauna day” this year yesterday

There will still be thunderstorms in the next three days, and the high temperature will temporarily withdraw

Affected by the enhanced subtropical high pressure, the area south of the Huaihe River in Jiangsu had its first “sauna day” this year yesterday, with the highest temperature exceeding 37°C. Nanjing and many other places ushered in the first high temperature day this year. There will still be thunderstorms in Jiangsu in the next three days. It is expected that the highest temperature in Jiangsu will still reach 32°C to 33°C today. The temperature will drop from the 30th, but the sweltering feeling will still remain. According to the one-week weather forecast of the Jiangsu Provincial Meteorological Observatory, there will be another precipitation process in the area south of the Huaihe River in our province on June 1-2. In addition, it is necessary to pay attention to the dynamics of this year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar”. Its later path is uncertain and will affect the evolution of the atmospheric circulation situation.

The lowest temperature at Nanjing Railway Station yesterday morning reached 23.2°C. The rising temperature combined with the humidity above 70% made it sweaty even if you moved a little. Driven by typhoon “Mawar”, the subtropical high continued to extend westward and northward to control Nanjing. Affected by it, the highest temperature at Nanjing Station yesterday reached 36.0°C, which was the first high temperature day this year.

Did the high temperature come a little early this year? In this regard, the Nanjing Meteorological Observatory stated that high temperatures in late May are not uncommon. The highest temperature at Nanjing Station on May 3, 2020 was 35.2°C, which was the earliest high-temperature day since meteorological data were available. Yesterday afternoon, under the collision of warm and humid air and cold air, thunderstorms occurred in parts of central and northern Nanjing. From the night of the 28th to the 29th, there were scattered thunderstorms in Nanjing, with uneven distribution of rainfall and heavy rainfall in some places. According to the forecast of the Nanjing Meteorological Observatory, the weather in Nanjing will turn cloudy from the 31st. Due to the influence of precipitation and cold air, the temperature will also drop.

From the perspective of the whole province, there were significant differences in precipitation and temperature between the north and the south yesterday. According to statistics from the Provincial Meteorological Observatory, from 15:00 on the 27th to 15:00 on the 28th, the average precipitation in the whole province was 6.4 mm, of which the Huaibei area averaged 19.1 mm, the area between the Jianghuai and Huaihe Rivers averaged 1.5 mm, and the southern Jiangsu area averaged 0.1 mm. However, there have been heavy rainstorms in “local areas”. The top three precipitation are Pizhou, Xuzhou City, 127.1 mm, Banzhuang Town, Ganyu (South), Lianyungang, 120.5 mm, and Daixu Street, Pizhou, Xuzhou, 115.9 mm.

The highest temperature in Jiangsu yesterday was also obviously higher in the south and lower in the north. The highest temperature in the province was in Liyang, which reached 37.6°C, while the northern part of Jiangsu was affected by rainfall, around 20°C to 22°C.

The next three days will still be the home of thunderstorms. From the night of the 28th to the 29th, the province will be cloudy with showers or thunderstorms, with moderate rainfall, including heavy rain along the Huaihe River and between the Jianghuai and Huaihe Rivers; Local rainfall in the area is moderate to heavy; on the 31st, the area south of the Huaihe River was cloudy to overcast with scattered showers or thunderstorms, and other areas were cloudy. In terms of temperature, the highest temperature in Jiangsu today is still 32°C-33°C, and it will fall back to 28°C-29°C later. (Yu Dandan)

Weekly Weather Forecast>>

On May 29, there will be cloudy showers or thunderstorms across the province, with moderate to heavy rainfall in areas south of the Huaihe River.

On May 30, the areas south of the Huaihe River were cloudy with showers or thunderstorms; other areas were cloudy.

On May 31, the area south of the Huaihe River was cloudy to overcast, with scattered showers or thunderstorms; other areas were cloudy.

On June 1, the area south of the Huaihe River will be cloudy with showers or thunderstorms; other areas will be cloudy to cloudy.

On June 2, it will be cloudy with showers or thunderstorms along the river and southern Jiangsu; cloudy in other areas.

On June 3, the province was cloudy.

On June 4, the province was cloudy to overcast.

Recent weather in Nanjing: Today is cloudy to cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, local heavy rainfall, southwest wind to northeast wind, wind force around level 4, thunderstorms in areas with thunderstorms, short-term gusts of level 7 to 8, 23°C to 30°C; cloudy to tomorrow Overcast, with scattered showers or thunderstorms, northeast wind 3 to 4, 20°C to 26°C; the day after tomorrow cloudy, northeast wind 3 to 4, 20°C to 27°C