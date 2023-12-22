Foreign anchor encounters “solar terms”: Winter Solstice – China News Network video

Foreign anchor experiences the significance of “solar terms”: Winter Solstice

On December 22, 2023, a foreign anchor had the opportunity to experience the cultural significance of the Winter Solstice in China. The winter solstice is celebrated as a time of reunion, akin to the New Year, with people across different regions of China coming together to mark the occasion with traditional dishes such as glutinous rice balls, dumplings, and mutton soup.

In the ancient town of Cicheng in Ningbo, Zhejiang, the aroma of new rice filled the air as locals celebrated the Winter Solstice, showcasing a reunion flavor with rice cakes. The anchor was able to witness the unique traditions and customs associated with the Winter Solstice, gaining a deeper understanding of the cultural significance of this “solar term.”

The Winter Solstice holds great importance in Chinese culture, symbolizing a time for families to come together and celebrate. This experience provided the foreign anchor with a firsthand look at the rich traditions and customs that are deeply rooted in Chinese society.

As the anchor immersed themselves in the celebrations, they gained a newfound appreciation for the Winter Solstice and the sense of unity and togetherness it brings to communities across China.

The anchor’s experience highlights the importance of understanding and appreciating cultural traditions, and the significance of “solar terms” such as the Winter Solstice in bringing people together in celebration.

This article written by 王宇鹄, captures the essence of the Winter Solstice celebrations in China and the cultural significance it holds for the people. The editor in charge of the article is Liu Pai.