Foreign citizen prosecuted for beating a police officer

The Canadian citizen was prosecuted and accused of physically assaulting a patrolman from the Traffic and Transportation Directorate of the National Police.

The individual, identified as 34-year-old Vince-Tong Sozio, will be subjected to expulsion proceedings by Colombian Migration.

According to evidence collected, the event occurred on the morning of July 10, when the foreigner tried to seize the official weapon from the officer, without success. In his frustrated attempt, Sozio proceeded to hold the patrolman by the chest and repeatedly hit him in the face, until several people intervened to stop the attack.

The patrolman, in a courageous act, managed to request support by radio, which allowed the prompt intervention of his colleagues, who managed to reduce and capture the Canadian citizen.

It may interest you: Video: Migration will expel a Norwegian citizen who attacked an official

In response to these events, a prosecutor from the Bogotá Section filed charges for the crime of violence against a public servant aggravated against Vince-Tong Sozio. However, the defendant did not accept the charges.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has decided to make the Canadian citizen available to Migration Colombia, in order to carry out the necessary administrative procedures for his expulsion from the country.

It is worth mentioning that this fact went viral due to a video that circulated on social networks, which shows the strong aggression from abroad and the way in which the uniformed man defended his humanity and his weapons. Some people also intervened in defense of the patrol car.

The judicial process continues and it is expected that the corresponding procedures will be carried out to clarify the facts and determine the criminal responsibility of the accused.